NGO seeks support to promote aviation sector in Africa

Aviation Advocates for Youth (AAY), an international non-profit aviation organisation, working with different aviation professionals has solicited for sponsorship to promote the aviation sector in Africa and other parts of the world.

According to the promoters of AAY, one of its major priorities is to bring to the limelight some of the aviation professionals that are working behind the scenes.

“We are packed with different professionals with varying backgrounds in the aviation industry and we promise to come up with programmes that will help promote the industry in Africa and other parts of the world,” the group said in a statement.

The group said it will feature in its programme both students and aviation professionals, aviation organizations, airlines, aircraft manufacturing companies among others.

Read also: Passengers disembark after AirPeac’s aircraft engines suffer bird strike

“One of our key priorities is to bring to limelight other professions that have always been behind the scenes but are not known or well recognized in the aviation sector. The key features of our organization is to offer outreach programmes, mentorship, educational programmes among others to the public especially to the aviation enthusiasts in Africa and other parts of the world.

“We will be featuring groups and events ranging from students in aviation, seasoned professionals, aviation schools, aviation organizations, airlines, and aircraft chartered companies, aircraft manufacturing companies, military, businesses in aviation, and even select aviation enthusiasts from the masses,” the group explained.

AAY urged Nigerians to be on the lookout for its exciting revelations as they bring in people on the programme, adding that the show will offer them the opportunity to see more key players in the industry and that AAY shall imbibe the culture of celebrating them moving forward.

We are just getting started on the journey to enlightenment and bringing it all together.