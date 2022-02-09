Passengers disembark after AirPeace’s aircraft engines suffer bird strike

Passengers on Air Peace aircraft scheduled to operate a Benin-Lagos flight 947173 on Tuesday evening disembarked after they had a bird strike during landing at the Benin airport, which affected the engines.

In a statement by the airline, it stated that the aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked normally.

Read also: No worries over capital flight – CBN

“This unforeseen incident delayed the Benin-Lagos flight as the aircraft is currently grounded in Benin. However, we dispatched an alternate aircraft and team to airlift the passengers of the affected flight.

“While we regret the inconveniences caused, we reiterate our commitment to the highest standards of safety and will never compromise on this,” the airline stated.