Chris Najomo, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has said boards may be appointed at any time for aviation parastatals, including NCAA, as seen with the recent inauguration of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Najomo said the presence of a board of directors in the agency plays a critical role in its corporate governance in providing strategic direction, overseeing management and making key decisions, while being guided by the Civil Aviation Act.

Speaking at a Corporate Governance and Board Management Seminar organised by NCAA’s Directorate of Legal Services (DLS) in Lagos, Najomo underscored the necessity for a clear corporate governance framework to enhance regulatory oversight and improve Nigeria’s civil aviation industry.

Najomo said a board is important to run the agency or the authority properly adding that “I even said that I am going to self-audit myself so that I make sure we are doing the right thing.”

Addressing senior-level officers, consultants, and other aviation stakeholders, the DGCA noted that the responsibilities of the NCAA Board extend beyond mere supervision and include ensuring compliance with statutory regulations.

According to him, the seminar comes at a crucial time, especially with the recent inauguration of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He affirmed that the NCAA Board, once constituted, would need to operate efficiently within the framework provided by the Civil Aviation Act.

While providing an overview of the NCAA Board’s composition, he explained that the Head of the Directorate of Legal Services of the regulatory body will statutorily serve as the Board Secretary.

The NCAA helmsman stressed that the legal foundation of the NCAA traces back to Decree No. 49 of 1999, which was enacted before the advent of democracy, and has since evolved into the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

“The Civil Aviation Act 2022 serves as the primary legislation governing civil aviation in Nigeria, aligning with ICAO’s State Safety Oversight requirements. It defines the functions, powers, and responsibilities of the Authority, including the establishment of its governing Board,” he stated.

