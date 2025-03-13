The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (Nahco Aviance) has received Federal Government’s approval to handle shipments with radioactive contents in its facilities at the airports in a first of its kind in the aviation industry.

The approval, jointly conveyed to the foremost ground handling service provider by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), was contained in a communique issued at the end of their February 25, 2005, meeting in Abuja.

In the report of the communique signed on behalf of the two federal agencies by Jamil Salau, the assistant general manager (Legal) for Yau Usman Idris, the director-general/CEO of the Authority, the agencies stated that by virtue of this approval, “all importers and exporters of radioactive material previously affected by the closure should contact NAHCO for import and export of radioactive material which was affected by the embargo earlier imposed.”

This important decision was the highlight of a number of resolutions reached by both parties (NCAA and NNRA) at the meeting which held at the NNRA headquarters, Abuja convened to deliberate on modalities for implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the parties on September 1, 2023.

Read also: NCAA to set new era with board of directors

Other resolutions arrived at during the meeting, apart from the authorisation granted NAHCO, include the adoption of NNRA’s implementation plan as a working document; nomination of members to form a technical working group/committee to oversee MoU implementation within 14 working days and the development of a joint action plan with timelines for key activities.

Other resolutions were the commencement of the joint training programme as stipulated in the MoU; preparation of a schedule for joint Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) drills; regular meetings to review progress and address emerging issues and harmonisation of licensing validity and duration.

The meeting also decided to immediately start the establishment of streamlined processes for sharing relevant information and documents even as it noted NNRA’s assistance to NCAA in validating information in its State Variation Report to ICAO, ensuring the accuracy and functionality of NNRA’s listed contacts.

Commenting on this approval, Prince Saheed Lasisi, the group executive director, commercial and business development, NAHCO Plc, described this as a good development for importers and exporters who have been having challenges exporting and importing shipments with radioactive contents.

He stated: “NAHCO is solving all these issues for our clients, especially the big international airlines and IOCs who require the approval granted NAHCO to move critical shipments which have radioactive contents in and out of the country.”

Share