NCAA to sanction 5 airlines over flight cancellations, missing luggage, others

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has initiated enforcement action against five airlines – two international and three domestic operators – for various violations of Part 19 of the NCAA regulations including nonpayment of refunds within the stipulated time frame, non-responsiveness to the NCAA’s directives, missing luggage, manhandled luggage, short-landed baggage, delayed and canceled flights, amongst others.

Michael Achimugu, the director of public affairs and consumer protection (NCAA), disclosed this on Tuesday.

While Achimugu did not disclose the airlines whose sanctions he signed, he said that although airlines are not always responsible for flight disruptions, NCAA regulations stipulate actions that airlines must take during disruptions. Failure to comply attracts various levels of sanctions.

Recall that the Authority recently warned that it will initiate sanctions if airlines fail to pay refunds within the stipulated time frame of fourteen days for online ticket purchases and immediate cash refunds for tickets purchased by cash.

The incessant disruptions this yuletide has caused a surge in passengers’ complaints about delays and cancellations.

“We all know that this is harmattan season, so there is poor visibility. Flights must get cancelled. This is force majeure, and the airlines do not owe passengers anything in those instances. The enforcement we are initiating today is on cases where the airline is deemed to have been at fault. More will come,” the director explained.

“The director also assured that the Authority will be summoning the CEOs of all airlines this week to a meeting over flight disruptions and regulatory regulatory breaches,” Achimugu said.

