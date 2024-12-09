NCAA to sanction airlines that fail to pay refund within 14 days

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it will sanction airlines that fail to refund passengers within 14 days after flight cancellations or delays, especially when the request for refunds is made by affected passengers.

The authority said failure to comply with Part 19 of NCAA regulations will, henceforth, attract immediate sanctions.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), warned that airlines that fail to pay refunds within the stipulated time frame of 14 days of the NCAA regulations 2023 will be sanctioned.

Achimugu explained that he had spent an entire year engaging airlines, listening to their challenges, and partnering with them to give passengers a better travel experience.

He disclosed that while most airlines have been responsive, others have refused to comply with regulations on passengers’ rights, stressing that the relationship between operators and the regulator has worked better than in the past and this is good for passengers.

“This is not hot air. The Consumer Protection Department of the NCAA has done a lot to sensitive passengers and the business of operators. The time has come for airlines to repay the good faith and support they have gotten from the regulator.”

“Our CPOs have received instructions not to chase down airlines to comply with the regulations. Every case of non-compliance will be met with adequate sanctions. Not a single airline will say that they have not been given a listening ear. The Authority has been balanced.”

“Apologies to passengers whose refunds have taken longer than necessary. It is not ideal. I am pursuing a review of the regulations to cut the timeframe to seven days. It is doable. Nigerian passengers deserve world-class service.”

Achimugu further stated that Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and Chris Najomo, the Director-General of NCAA, have been very supportive of operators, especially domestic airlines, noting that this is well-captured in the Minister’s 5-point agenda and Capt. Najomo’s 2024 Action Plan (ease of doing business).

