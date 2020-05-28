NCAA issues new procedures for international flights

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has released COVID-19 Pandemic Public Health Protocols for Nigeria-based crew operating international flights as flight crew must now wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and observe Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) measures for the duration of the flight.

This is just as the flight crew will not be quarantined but undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 every 14 days at a cost to the Air Operator upon return to Nigeria as flight crew members who test positive for COVID-19 will be taken to a treatment center for further management.

In a letter with reference NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/120 27th May 2020 signed by Musa Nuhu, the director-general, to all operators, airports and other service providers, the new protocol approve by the Federal Ministry of Health replaces the current practice where Nigeria-based flight crew members who operate international flights are quarantined for 14 days upon their return to Nigeria

The Protocol, flight crew operating regional & international flights are as follows:

“Nigeria-based Airlines/Aircrew wishing to conduct flight operations outside the country shall be required to comply with the following: Ensure orientation and sensitization of crew on Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) measure as per training and guidance from public health authorities; ensure they have adequate stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), minimum 70 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers and Universal Precaution Kits (UPK) onboard aircraft before the flight; ensure flight crew wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and observe IPC measures for the duration of the flight as follows:

“Flight deck Crew: Non-medical face mask and gloves. Face mask can be removed when the cockpit door is closed for safety reasons Cabin crew – Non-medical face mask, gloves, disposal surgical gowns and safety visors/goggles.

According to the NCAA, if the flight crew will have to layover in a foreign country to enable them to observe crew duty time rest period, “the Air Operator is to coordinate with the foreign country’s Public Health Authorities at the airport and implement the following: Commute arrangements (between airport & hotel if required): the Air Operator should arrange for the commute between the aircraft and the crew’s individual hotel rooms ensuring hygiene methods are applied and the recommended physical distancing adopted, including within the vehicle to the extent possible.

“At accommodation: At all times, the crew must comply with local public health regulations and policies one crew member to one room, which is sanitized prior to occupancy; Crew, taking account of the above and in so far as is practicable, should: Avoid contact with the public and fellow crew members and remain in the hotel room except to seek medical attention, or for essential activities including exercise, while respecting physical distancing requirements; not use the common facilities in the hotel, like bars, gyms, etc.”