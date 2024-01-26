NCAA initiates investigations, suspends permit following runway excursion

In a press statement issued on Friday, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) addressed the recent runway excursion incident involving a Challenger CL 601 aircraft, registered as N580KR, operated by Mattini Airline Services Limited at Ibadan Airport on January 26th, 2024.

According to the statement, Mattini Airline Services Limited, holding a valid Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF), was involved in the incident.

In response to the occurrence, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation to ascertain the factors contributing to the incident, in accordance with statutory provisions.

Simultaneously, the NCAA has launched an economic inquiry into the operation of the aircraft, examining its adherence to the terms and conditions outlined in the PNCF’s Annexure.

As part of its regulatory measures, the NCAA has suspended the PNCF of Mattini Airline Services Limited with immediate effect, invoking Section 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

The suspension will remain in place until compliance with the PNCF conditions is confirmed.

In addition to addressing the specific incident, the NCAA has announced a comprehensive audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria, focusing on both safety and economic aspects.

This move underscores the authority’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and adherence to global best practices within the aviation sector.

In the statement, signed by Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, emphasised the organization’s dedication to prioritising safety and maintaining public confidence in air travel.