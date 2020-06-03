NCAA approves five airports for flight resumption

Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri are the five airports designated for the resumption of flight operations once the go ahead is given for flight operations to begin on the 21st of June, 2020.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) made this known in a letter dated 1st June, 2020 with ref NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/121 to Accountable Managers of all domestic and foreign airlines operating in the country.

The letter signed by Musa Nuhu, Director General of the NCAA, stipulated that other airports would be gradually reopened, stressing however that the five will adhere to existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals

The letter reads: “The closure of Nigerian airports to domestic flights has been extended to 2300Z on 20th June 2020. The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on 21st June 2020 with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport, Port Harcourt and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri. Other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment”.

The NCAA boss in the letter stressed that closure of Nigerian airports to international flights will continue until a date of resumption is announced.

The letter also states that emergency and essential flights are exempted from the restriction and shall comply with the existing COVID-19 protocols for approvals.

“Emergency and essentials flights are exempted from this restriction and shall comply with the existing COVID-19 Protocols for approvals. Please be guided accordingly,” it said.