More troubles for airlines, passengers as aviation fuel hits N625 per litre

In the coming days, airlines may be cancelling and delaying more flights as a result of the scarcity of aviation fuel, which now cost between N590 and N625 per litre.

Last year the fuel moved between N230 to N250 per litre across different states in the country but as of today, the price of a litre of Jet fuel in Lagos is ₦590 while in Abuja and Port Harcourt the product sells at ₦599. In Kano, the product goes for ₦625.

Already airlines are finding it very difficult to carry out scheduled operations as passengers wait endlessly at the airports for their flights, some of which get cancelled at the end of the day.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) a few weeks ago hinted that on top of the continuous rise in the fuel price, fuel supply is at best epileptic at several airports thereby causing delays. AON added that supply nationally is at best unpredictable and several times a day, airlines are left waiting for fuel to be supplied at airports across the country.

In a message to customers, Arik Air stated that On Tuesday, it had to delay almost all it’s flights across the network, while a few others have been cancelled. The airline said there is no certainty as to how the situation will be in the coming days.

“We are appealing to our esteemed customers to please bear with us as we engage the oil marketers and other stakeholders on ways of resolving the current jet fuel situation,” Arik stated.

Also Ibom Air in a statement titled: ‘Scarcity of Aviation Fuel,’ the airline said it encountered a situation on Tuesday where aviation fuel is scarce and therefore unavailable at almost all flight destinations and this has significantly impacted flight schedule for Tuesday and may do the same on Wednesday.

“We sincerely apologize to all our passengers affected by the current situation.

“At this time, we have no indication when the issue will be resolved, however, we are working with our fellow airlines and fuel suppliers to find a solution.

Our passengers and the public should please be informed. We will give an update once we have further information,” the airline stated.