More options for Nigerian travellers as Ethiopian Airlines adds Atlanta to its Network

Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines has finalised all preparations to commence a new service between Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Atlanta, USA, a service that would create more travel options for Nigerians.

Ethiopian will operate a four times weekly flight to Atlanta (ATL) starting from 16 May 2023. The four times weekly flight will be operated as per the below schedule.

Commenting on the launch of the new flight, Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO said, “We are truly delighted to open our sixth gateway in North America with the new flight to Atlanta. We have been connecting the U.S. and Africa for 25 years now and the new service will help boost the investment, tourism, diplomatic and socioeconomic bonds between the two regions.

“As a pan-African carrier, we are committed to further expand our global network and connect Africa with the rest of the world. We are also keen to better serve the U.S. by increasing our destinations and flight frequencies.

“Ethiopian Airlines’ new service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is yet another win for our City as we continue to develop and expand our air service to Africa,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.”

He further added “As we celebrate the new connection of the rich and dynamic cities of Atlanta and Addis Ababa, we look forward to a strong and successful partnership with our new partners in Ethiopia.”

Hartsfield-Jackson, Atlanta International Airport general manager said “As the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, our mission is to deliver excellence while connecting our community to the world.

“This new partnership with Ethiopian Airlines expands that connectivity and access for our passengers and further solidifies our position as an industry leader. We are thrilled to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to ATL.”

Jai Ferrell, deputy general manager and chief commercial officer said, “This announcement is truly significant with Ethiopian Airlines being the biggest African carrier to fly out of ATL. We are the gateway to the world and this collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines further illustrates our global commitment to our passengers and stakeholders.

“We are looking forward to welcoming new and returning passengers to our world-class customer experience as they travel to and through ATL.”

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations. Atlanta will be Ethiopian Airlines’ 5th passenger destination in the US following Chicago, Newark, New York and Washington