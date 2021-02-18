MMIA receives airports Council International Health accreditation certificate

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos has received the certificate of accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) in its Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

Evidence was presented by the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and reviewed by the Airports Council International (ACI), which showed that providing a safe airport environment is the topmost priority.

This is in line with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices.

In a statement sent Yakubu Henrietta, general manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN stated, “the International Airport is the 3rd to be accredited in Nigeria under this programme, after the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) and the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA) respectively.

“This follows efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by the managing director, Hamisu Yadudu, and the management team to ensure the safety and security of all travelers and Airport users.

“FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all Airports, following the new wave of Covid-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each Airport to drive total compliance.

“This is in accordance with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme, which is designed to reassure the travelling public of the safe precautions being taken to reduce any risks to their health as well as maintaining secure Airport Facilities,” Henrietta stated.