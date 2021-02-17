FAAN temporarily closes runway 18R in Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) has announced a temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

The closure, FAAN stated is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway.

Henrietta Yakubu, general manager, Corporate Affairs stated that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy.