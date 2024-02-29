MMA2 wins big at 13th NIGAV Awards

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has announced its achievement at NIGAV’s 13th Nigerian Aviation Award and Ministerial Dinner 2023.

MMA2 was honoured with two awards: “Best Airport Terminal Lounge” and “Best Airport Terminal of the Year 2023.” These recognitions underscore MMA2’s commitment to excellence in service delivery and passenger satisfaction.

The Nigerian Aviation Award and Ministerial Dinner, organized by the Nigerian Aviation Awards (NIGAV), is an event that celebrates excellence and innovation in the aviation industry across Nigeria.

Reacting, Tosan Duncan Odukoya, BASL’s Acting Chief Operating Officer/Group Head of Business Strategy & Development said, “This achievement reflects our dedication to providing world-class facilities and services to our esteemed passengers.

“We are thrilled and deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards,” said Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head of Corporate Communications at BASL.

The ‘Best Airport Terminal Lounge’ award acknowledges MMA2’s commitment to providing passengers with comfortable and luxurious lounge facilities, ensuring a pleasant and memorable travel experience. The lounge offers passengers a serene environment to relax, unwind, and enjoy premium amenities before their flights.

The ‘Best Airport Terminal of the Year 2023’ award recognizes MMA2’s overall excellence in terminal operations, customer service, cleanliness, and passenger satisfaction. MMA2 stands out as a beacon of excellence in the Nigerian aviation landscape, setting the standard for airport terminals nationwide.

Duncan Odukoya thanked the organizers while also promising to uphold the good standards that BASL is known for “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian Aviation Awards (NIGAV) for recognizing our efforts and contributions to the aviation industry,” “These awards serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members who strive for excellence every day.