Lagos airport: MM II upgraded E-Arrival wing sparks excitement

The Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport’s E-Arrival Wing celebrated its inaugural flight clearance in the recently renovated Immigration Clearance Hall on Friday.

Passengers experienced swift clearance in a revamped and upgraded space, creating a positive and beautifully pleasing atmosphere.

The overwhelming reactions shared on the Nigerian Immigration Service X page not only speak volumes of the seriousness of the federal government in upgrading facilities at the airport but shows how committed it is to making Nigerian airports one for the best in Africa.

The immigration service tweeted, “Yesterday, the remodelled and upgraded Immigration Clearance Hall of the Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport’s E-Arrival Wing hosted its maiden flight clearance.

“Passengers cleared in record time…within a beautiful ambience!

“The reactions say it all.”

Reacting to the videos and tweet of the NIS, Nigerians from diverse backgrounds expressed overwhelming support and endorsement of this upgrade at the airport.

Adeniji @ADENIJIAA1 tweeted, “Good Job, please make it easier and smoother for Nigerians who are coming back into the country because the time the immigration officers takes to attend to us is too much.”

Femo Debanj @ooadebanji with over 100 followers shared his excitement over this development in a tweet. He said, “This is impressive. Every sector of government should think and execute programs that are befitting for the nation. The officials should also be well paid to deliver good services. God bless Nigeria.”

Another praise for the NIS came from Adesanya Adetayo @mailtotayo, who tweeted, “E reach to open mouth on NIS. Weldone to the CG and her team. Also, thank you Minister. Una do well.”

Akin Akinyera @AkinyeraAkin however urged the immigration service agency to apply same energy on the renewal of international passport service that is experiencing prolonged delay.

He tweeted, “Passport renewal are waiting can you do something to it since last year October.”