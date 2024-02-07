Keyamo meets Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner over BASA agreement

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, had a meeting with Ambassador H.E Wendell V.C De Landro, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria and his delegation in Abuja today.

The meeting is part of the strategy aimed bolstering bilateral relations and enhancing air travel connectivity between both countries.

The primary focus of the high-level discussion was to finalise the longstanding Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, thereby facilitating direct flight operations between the two nations.

Addressing the pressing need for improved travel links, Keyamo underscored the difficult and time-consuming nature of the current travel routes between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, often spanning up to 24 hours or more due to connecting flights.

However, with the proposed direct flight connection, the journey time would be significantly reduced to just 7 and a half hours, paving the way for enhanced economic and cultural exchanges.

High Commissioner De Landro echoed the sentiments, emphasising the transformative potential of a direct flight connection in boosting tourism, entertainment, and commerce between the two countries.

He expressed his steadfast commitment to expediting the ratification process of the BASA agreement, which had been initiated in 2009 but remained pending until now.

“This agreement is commendable and timely,” remarked Minister Keyamo, acknowledging the profound cultural similarities between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

He lauded the initiative for not only fostering closer ties but also unlocking numerous economic opportunities.

To ensure expeditious progress, Minister Keyamo directed the establishment of a dedicated working committee tasked with fast-tracking the ratification process and facilitating the involvement of a dedicated airline to service the direct route.

“This historic meeting marks a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and cooperation between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, ushering in a new era of collaboration and prosperity,” remarked Tunde Moshood, SA Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The outcome of this meeting signals a promising trajectory for strengthened diplomatic ties and increased mobility between Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, heralding a positive shift in the aviation landscape and underscoring the commitment of both nations to fostering mutual growth and development.