IWD: Dana Air supports one million man walk for women

In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day, Dana Air has announced its support for the One Million Man Walk and Pan African HeforShe Summit by the African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO) on the 6th and 7th of March in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The walk, which is to raise awareness and eliminate gender-based violence, a major public health problem, marks a significant moment in advocating for inclusive decision-making and the advancement of women and girls.

According to Ememobong Ettete, the chief operating officer of Dana Air, ”The AWLO conference stands as the organization’s flagship event, recognized as the most influential high-level women’s leadership forum dedicated to championing the cause of inclusive leadership and myself and Dana Air, having been honored as a HeforShe Hero and Most Gender-Friendly Airline of the Year for 2023 respectively are honored to align with the values of AWLO and participate in this momentous occasion.

“As a gender-inclusive airline, and one of the leading players in Nigeria’s Aviation sector; we have supported key initiatives and also the Women in Aviation as an organization and Dana Air reiterates its commitment to driving positive change and creating opportunities for women to thrive and we are thrilled to support AWLO’s initiatives.”

“The one million man walk and conference align with our values, and we believe in the power of collective action to drive positive change for women and girls.”

“We invite our ever-amazing customers, stakeholders and the general public to join in the one million man walk and participate in the AWLO conference to contribute to the ongoing dialogue and efforts towards a more inclusive society,” He added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading gender-inclusive airlines, providing safe, reliable, and exceptional air travel experiences. With a proud Nigerian heritage, Dana Air is committed to serving its passengers with excellence while championing causes that promote gender equality and inclusivity.