Industry leaders offer solutions to food packaging for export at exhibition

Flagship trade fair consortium Inter-pack Alliance has offered tailor-made solutions to food packaging for international markets, among others at the recent Food Africa and pacprocess MEA exhibition.

The event which attracted high international attendees, strong growth rates, and an avid interest by stakeholders in the food and packaging industries was recently held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo, with over 25,800 visitors from over 60 countries in attendance.

Pacprocess has been a part of the Interpack Alliance since 2021 and is organized by Messe Düsseldorf in collaboration with its partners IFP Egypt and Konzept. For years, it has held the top spot in the African food packaging sector, and now further strengthens its position as the agro-allied and packaging event of first choice in the region via its coalition with Food Africa.

Pacprocess MEA 2022 was headlined by discussions around processing and packaging being the ideal complement to Food Africa for the food industry. It provided a good overview of local, regional, and international suppliers of packaging machinery and consumables.

The event continues to expand its prominence throughout the continent, there were 738 exhibitors from 32 countries and 14 national participations this year, resulting in a 60 percent rise in attendees and a 70 percent increase in exhibitors compared to the previous year.

Commenting at the exhibition, Thomas Dohse, director of Interpack Portfolios Processing & Packaging, said, “The impressive development of the event, as well as the mood and conversations on-site, illustrates once again that Africa and the Middle East are attractive destinations for many companies. Those not joining the fray leave many opportunities untapped. The integration of Food Africa into our portfolio sends out a signal. With this move, we offer a unique platform for accessing Africa’s mega market for food.

“We have been operating in the Egyptian market since 2012,” Panagiotis Konstantarakos, Head of Exports Europe, THRACE PLASTICS PACK Co. S.A., who also spoke at the exhibition, said.

“Our first trade fair participation since the Covid crisis was at pacprocess MEA. We met both new and existing clients, especially from Egypt. We hope that these leads will result in deals. It is always important to show a presence; we believe this trade fair holds plenty of potential. It has been good to link it with Food Africa and a strong food sector,” Konstantarakos added.

The 2022 Pacprocess and Food Africa exhibition gave a comprehensive overview of all agricultural and food industry sectors and subsectors, including fresh produce, dates, seafood, finished food, herbs, spices, as well as packaging and processing technologies.