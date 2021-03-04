Ibom Air records 500,000th passenger, says numbers show airline’s validation

Ibom Air has disclosed that it carried its 500,000th passenger since commencement of operations of the airline on 7 June 2019.

According to Chief Operating Officer, George Uriesi, “We are very pleased to record this key milestone of 500,000 passengers. Although we would have clocked this number around November of last year but for the three and a half months Covid-19 lockdown, still, it is an indication of steady customer uptake, and validation of our services.

“We are most thankful to our customers for believing in us and continuing to rely on our unique proposition of schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service. As we continue to grow apace, we are determined to continue to deliver on our customers’ very high expectations”.

Ibom Air, which is owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, has quickly established a reputation for on-time performance and excellent service in the market. It is the only domestic Airline in Nigeria that publishes its schedule reliability and on-time performance statistics monthly.

The airline has consistently maintained above 90 percent performance since inception. It operates daily flights between Uyo, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Enugu.