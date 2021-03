Food prices are spiking again in Southern Nigeria as trucks conveying food items from the North are prevented from coming South, causing concern for another wave of food inflation. Prices of tomatoes, pepper, onions and other vegetables have doubled since Friday last week, as fewer trucks of food items made entries into markets across the…

