Ibom Air gets first Airbus A220-300

Ibom Airlines Limited (Ibom Air), the flagship airline of Akwa Ibom State, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A220-300 aircraft, marking a milestone in the carrier’s expansion plan. This state-of-the-art aircraft is the initial delivery of a total order for 10 Airbus A220-300 units, secured during the 2021 Dubai Airshow.

The formal handover ceremony, held on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Airbus’ facility in Mirabel, Canada, saw the presence of notable dignitaries, including Udom Emmanuel, former Akwa Ibom State governor, Mfon Udom, Ibom Air’s CEO and George Uriesi, the executive director/chief operating officer.

Representatives from Airbus, who graced the occasion, included Benoît Schultz, president/ CEO of Airbus Canada, Daniel Wenninger, head of the A220 programme office, and Marc Arpin, head of the A220 customer line, Airbus Canada.

The Airbus A220-300 stands at the forefront of modern aviation technology, garnering global recognition for its revolutionary fuel efficiency, cutting-edge technology, and top-notch passenger comfort and safety features.

Adaptable for short and medium-haul commercial operations, with a range of up to seven hours (up to 3,450 nm), the addition of the Airbus A220-300 to Ibom Air’s fleet positions the airline for expanded service across diverse destinations within the African continent.

Mfon Udom expressed great enthusiasm on the arrival of the Airbus A220-300, saying “The introduction of the Airbus A220-300 to our fleet is a game-changing leap forward for Ibom Air. The decision to invest in a fleet of highly efficient brand-new aircraft to power our growth plans underscores our determination to offer no less than world-class airline services to our valued customers”.