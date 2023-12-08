  • Friday, December 08, 2023
Ibom Air bolsters fleet with addition of new aircraft

Kelvin Okojie

December 8, 2023

It was a historic occasion on Friday for the citizens and government of Akwa Ibom State, alongside Ibom Air’s dedicated management and staff, as they joyfully received the latest addition to their air fleet: the Airbus A220-300.

According to Pilot Passion, a global aviation media organisation, this cutting-edge aircraft, designed for a capacity of up to 160 passengers, is reported to cost approximately $91 million.

Footage capturing the aeroplanes’ touchdown at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport surfaced on X, previously recognised known as Twitter

Excited users on the X enthusiastically shared this occasion, showcasing the touchdown and other festivities commemorating the remarkable milestone of Nigeria’s sole state carrier, established by former Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The accolades keep coming for the state-run commercial airline company.

This news arrives as a much-needed boost for an industry facing one of its toughest periods in over three decades. Recent reports stating Nigeria’s debt of over $1.6 billion to foreign airlines, as per IATA, added to the challenges.

While some laud the Akwa Ibom state government for this move, others question its timing and the potential impact on high ticket prices. The new aircraft raises the state carrier’s fleet to nine, enhancing its capacity across six routes.

