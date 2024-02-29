Ibom Air adjusts flight schedule after ending wet-lease aircraft arrangement

Following the discontinuation of its wet-leased aircraft arrangement, Ibom Air has disclosed that it is adjusting its flight schedule.

The airline however stated that the schedule will return to normal soon.

Ibom Air also confirmed that its newly acquired Airbus A220-300 aircraft is getting set to commence commercial operations following the final stages of regulatory certification.

Aniekan Essienette, Group Manager of Marketing and Communication disclosed this during her courtesy visit to the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, accompanied by Imelda Aba, the Group Manager of Corporate Services and Odotitoro Esu, the Marketing and Communication Officer.

She explained that two Airbus are due for delivery and one is already on the ground, while the second one will arrive soon, she said.

Essienette called for a more favourable environment for airlines to operate seamlessly, stating that the external factors make it difficult to deliver on the tenets on which the business is built.

“For instance, she stated, since we are not an aircraft manufacturing nation, we have to import most spares for aircraft, a process which is now slow due to the challenges of accessing foreign exchange.

“We hope our operating environment becomes more favourable such that we can acquire parts, and sometimes we get the parts and have to go through strenuous customs processes. These are things you don’t see, and it is a struggle, but we are coping.