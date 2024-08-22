Ibom Air adds second Airbus A220-300 to its fleet

Ibom Air a wholly owned subsidiary of the Akwa Ibom State Government, Nigeria adds its second Airbus A220-300 aircraft which arrived in Nigeria via Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on August 10, 2024, to its fleet.

The Shareholder, the Akwa Ibom State Government, formally received the aircraft today, August 20th, 2024, at Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

This acquisition aligns with Ibom Air’s strategic goal of rapidly increasing capacity and expanding its route network.

The Airbus A220-300, celebrated for its fuel efficiency, environmental sustainability, and passenger comfort, will enable Ibom Air to increase flight frequencies on existing routes and expand to new destinations.

Pastor Imoabasi Jacob, the Chairman of Ibom Air while giving his welcome remark, saluted the resilience and doggedness of Ibom’s management and the strong support of Pastor Umo Eno.

Pastor Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating: “The arrival of our second Airbus A220 reiterates the state’s unwavering commitment to advancing our aviation sector.

“This addition aligns with our strategic vision for Ibom Air and supports the economic growth and development of Akwa Ibom State by enhancing air travel and connectivity, creating job opportunities, and boosting tourism,” he said.

Mr. Mfon Udom, Ibom Air’s CEO, emphasized the significance of this addition to the fleet. “We are thrilled to welcome our second wholly owned Airbus A220.

“This aircraft will significantly boost our capacity in response to the growing service demand. “A special thanks to the Nigerian financial institutions who continue to partner with Ibom Air, especially Fidelity Bank and Union Bank.

“We appreciate the tremendous support shown to us by our valued customers recently as we bore through flight disruption. “We are committed to delivering remarkable improvements moving forward,” Udom said.

Kevin Ugwuoke, the Executive Director of Fidelity Bank, who represented the CEO, remarked on behalf of the consortium of financiers: “We share a common passion for Akwa Ibom state, and we are delighted to join them on this journey.”

The airline is dedicated to setting the benchmark as the airline of choice for passengers and also focuses on schedule reliability, on-time departures, and outstanding service.

This Airbus A220-300 was acquired from Carlyle Aviation, adding to the nine remaining aircraft scheduled for delivery in the coming years.

The first A220-300 in the fleet, delivered in November 2024, has already demonstrated exceptional comfort, safety, and operational efficiency. Ibom Air’s fleet comprises seven aircraft: five Bombardier CRJ 900s and two Airbus A220-300s.

It serves six domestic destinations in Nigeria and Accra, Ghana.