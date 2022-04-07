How NestAv consolidates air charter, surveillance services to meet demand

Successful entrepreneurship is deep-rooted in identifying opportunities and meeting the demands for value. So, when the flourishing Obijackson Group assessed the Nigerian Oil & Gas industry, it identified the glaring need for industry-centric aviation services, particularly in the charter and security segments. This gave birth to Nesto Aviation Services Limited (NestAv) in 2013.

NestAv, a silent but key player in the aviation industry, has over time, focused on delivering its business objectives while identifying opportunities in areas that competitors may define as tumultuous.

While a large number of businesses and individuals might still be lamenting the challenges of the COVID-19 virus, its disruption of businesses and altering the way people live, NestAv has identified clear opportunities to positively impact the Nigerian economy by developing its expansion plans.

Ehis Uadiale, the general manager, NestAv, in a recent chat with the media affirmed that the company set out with a commitment to render peerless air-travel services to all who demand such, with a focus on the Oil and Gas Industry, particularly in the areas of offshore and VIP helicopter support, surveillance services, in addition to executive jet services locally as well as globally.

NestAv operates with state-of-the-art hangars from two major locations, namely, the oil and gas operational base at the NAF Base, Port Harcourt, and the Murtala Mohammed Airport, close to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) Ikeja, Lagos.

From these strategic locations, the company has continued to provide its clients with world-class aviation services through its well-serviced fleet consisting of two AW139 helicopters, one Bombardier Global Express jet and a GulfStream G-IV.

In the face of well documented daunting challenges confronting the aviation industry, NestAv has managed to make steady progress in its almost ten-year history. This has led to the organization’s confidence that through its solid foundation, substantial planning, and evolution, it is well-positioned to obtain a larger market share in the aviation industry.

The impact of NestAv’s operations on the Nigerian economy through its surveillance and security services is enormous, as the company has been able to use these aspects of its service rendition to help maintain stable oil and gas production. It has also contributed in no small way to securing lives and properties, particularly in the restive areas where the major oil companies operate.

According to Uadiale, NestAv’s business success is not only measured in terms of profitability, but also in the organization’s contribution towards preserving the lives of oil and gas professionals who consistently face security threats in their field of operation.

Seemingly satisfied with its role in ensuring peaceful and safe operations in the oil and gas industry, the general manager of NestAv said that the company’s growth plan is poised to hit the ground running this year.

“We already have some plans in the pipeline, but our objective today is to deliver the quality service that we promise our clients. We do have a plan for fleet growth before the end of the year. Our target is to increase our brand recognition by potential clients by increasing publicity of our services.

“We are strengthening our hold on our niche segment and also achieving additional access within the oil and gas industry,” he explained.

Part of its effort to firm up its grip on its market share includes maintaining its rotary wings (helicopters) through a self-sustained maintenance organization in-country which leverages an agreement with the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and entails following a defined maintenance program to aid the in-house maintenance and repairs when an aircraft is unserviceable or requires routine scheduled or unscheduled maintenance.

Though, for the fixed wings aircraft (jets) there exists limited capabilities to service and maintain aircraft in Nigeria, the organization schedules annual shadow maintenance outside the country with an approved Aircraft Maintenance Organization (AMO), to ensure all its aircraft that require C-checks are serviced efficiently.

