How Ala Resort is transforming Akure Airport to tourist destination

Akure Airport, the airport serving Akure, the capital of Ondo State, Nigeria will soon be not just an airport but a tourist attraction, following the activities at Ala Resort, which is situated with the airport premises.

The beauty of the aerotropolis project is that it is expected to bring commerce to Ondo State through tourism and also boost patronage at the not-too-busy-for-now Olumuyiwa Aliu Airport.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is supporting creativity that will boost commerce around one of its airports. The Ala Resort, when in full operations, would turn around the Akure airport, the host community and other adjourning communities.

Not long ago, the Federal Government shed the old toga of the entry point by giving it a new name. The airport will now be addressed to Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu Airport, Akure, Ondo State.

Aliu is the first African President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, who served two terms from 2014 to 2017, with outstanding, indelible marks.

And to coast home with sweeteners to garnish the entry point from infantry to boisterous stability, economy-reviving initiatives are rolling in, in torrents. Flight operations in and out of the Akure airport is now cruising, just as airport related commercial activities are gaining audible rev.

Mother of it all is the aerotropolis project, about to be embarked upon by Ala Resort, brainchild of Moyosola Niran Oladunni, aviation aficionado, whose penchant for aviation development in Nigeria began with the introduction of seamless, effective collection of tolls at the Murtala Mohamad Airport, Lagos about two decades ago.

Today, Oladunni is setting at joining other notable Nigerians and international partners, to bequeathe a cosy haven that will be richly habitable, homely, endearing and enticing to comfort seekers around the Akure entry point.

And with the groundbreaking already dusted on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Ala Resort Ltd has announced its plans to transform Akure Airport into an aerotropolis city.

The project, Oladunni said, is in partnership with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

And with that May 9, event which drew eminent Nigerians like Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo the outgoing Minister of Trade and Industry; Prince Ademola Adegoroye, his Minister of State (Transport) counterpart, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, there is no doubt that the project is set to roll.

From the template, the aerotropolis, the first of its kind in sub Sahara Africa, is designed to be equipped with all that is needed for comfort: hotel, meticulously designed houses, orderly car parks, well laid out road network, a sports academy with the Ala River, flowing in-between city as a signature to the name, the resort boasts to give tour lovers traveling abroad to catch fun a run for their leisure.

And like Aiyedatiwa, the acting Governor, said: “the Aerotropolis City will take care of travellers and create an adventure for the people.”

He also assured that the project will thrive, noting that success is assured because Ondo State is safe, and visitors to the Aerotropolis City would have no reason to fear, since all the security agencies including the state security, Amotekun Corps, would provide adequate security for the people.

Niran Moyosola, the Chief Executive Officer of Ala Resort, reiterated that the project would be completed within a period of seven to 10 years.

He stated that the project would adhere to local content in terms of engaging residents of the host community when the construction starts off.

Moyosola explained that the firm didn’t take with levity the architectural designs of all the structures within the Aerotropolis City.

According to him, at the commencement of work, the company would adhere to local content by engaging the host community among other Nigerians to ensure a boost in commerce around the zone.

He said the firm aims to also provide utilities needed at the Aerotropolis City.

These include power and gas supply. “No fewer than 14,000 skilled workers would be engaged by the Aerotropolis City,” Oladunni said.

Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and chairman of the board of Ala Resort said that the planned transformation of Akure Airport would reshape the economy of Ondo State.

According to Olanipekun, the project would trigger economic activities in Ekiti and Osun states due to the proximity of the location of the project.

“It will serve as the go between. Its growth and evolution will rest on carefully planned world-class infrastructure that will enable it to develop rapidly.”

The Ala Resort project is expected to improve revenue generation of the Ondo State and the aviation industry in Nigeria.