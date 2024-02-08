Airports are like busy cities, connecting people and places all over the world. They handle planes, cargo, and millions of travelers every year. As more and more people travel, some airports are growing bigger with new buildings and runways to fit everyone in.

Big airports have lots of amenities, like fancy restaurants, relaxing spas, big stores with stuff from all over, and even places for kids to play. But finding your way around these giant airports can be tricky, sometimes causing stress and even missed flights.

According to the world population review, here are the top 10 largest airports in the World by Land Area (in square miles)

King Fahd International (DMM) — Dammam, Saudi Arabia — 776 km2 (299.61 mi2)

Established in 1999, King Fahd International Airport, or Dammam Airport, claims the title of the world’s largest airport, spanning nearly 299 square miles. Serving as a major hub for airlines like Saudia, Flyadeal, and Flynas, it ranks third in passenger volume, facilitating around 10 million travelers annually.

Located in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the airport boasts two runways, with its busiest route connecting to Dubai. The main terminal features amenities such as gift shops and restaurants, while the lavishly furnished Royal Terminal stands as a symbol of the airport’s grandeur.

Denver International (DEN) — Denver, CO United States — 135.7 km2 (53.09 mi2)

Locally known as DIA, the world’s second-largest and busiest, has operated since 1995 in Colorado. It boasts a North American record for the longest runway at 16,000 feet. Serving as a hub for major airlines, including United and Southwest, DIA covers 33,000 acres and features iconic artworks. With a single terminal, three midfield concourses, and six runways, it connects to over 215 destinations and serves over 69 million passengers annually. Amenities include an underground train system, art installations, scenic views, lounges, and numerous stores and restaurants.

Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW) — Dallas, TX United States — 69.6 km2 (26.88 mi2)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), a vital hub since 1973, serves as a seamless connection to the world. With five terminals, including one dedicated to American Airlines, and four operational runways exceeding 13,000 feet, it ensures efficient travel. Spanning 17,000 acres, DFW, the world’s third-largest airport, served over 73 million passengers in 2022, offering access to 260 destinations. The airport operates like a small city, providing amenities such as a mall, spa, lounge, business club, diverse restaurants, and two on-site hotels.

Orlando International (MCO) — Orlando, FL United States — 53.8 km2 (20.78 mi2)

Orlando International Airport (MCO), in operation since 1940, serves as a base for airlines like Frontier, Avelo, Southwest, and Spirit. With three terminals, A, B, and C, and four runways, it ranks as the fourth-largest airport globally and the seventh busiest in the US, covering 20.78 square miles. Located six miles from downtown Orlando, it offers extensive amenities, including a Hyatt hotel, over 120 shops, and diverse dining options.

Washington Dulles International (IAD) — Washington D.C., United States — 48.6 km2 (18.75 mi2)

Established in 1962, Dulles International Airport (IAD) is a hub for United Airlines and Southern Airways Express, ranking as the world’s fifth-largest and the US’s fourth-largest airport. Located 26 miles west of Washington D.C., it serves as a key gateway to the Mid-Atlantic region and is one of three airports in the Washington-Baltimore area. Despite its 18-square-mile sprawl, it ranks 28th busiest globally. With 60,000 daily passengers connecting to 139 destinations, Dulles offers diverse amenities, including dining options, lounges, nursing rooms, pet relief areas, and children’s play areas.

Beijing Daxing International (PKX) — Beijing, China — 46.6 km2 (18 mi2)

Beijing Daxing Airport, the world’s sixth-largest, opened in 2019 as a hub for Air China, China Southern Airlines, and China Eastern Airlines. Featuring a starfish-shaped terminal with four runways, its vast single building spans 7.5 million square feet. Handling 10 to 25 million passengers annually, it’s designed for 75 million. Located 29 miles south of Tiananmen Square, the airport offers lounges, banks, children’s areas, tech stations, an airport hotel, medical facilities, a yoga room, and diverse dining and shopping options, standing out for hygiene and cutting-edge technology.

George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) — Houston, TX United States — 44.5 km2 (17.19 mi2)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a major hub for United Airlines since 1969, features five terminals and five runways, connecting domestic and international flights. As Texas’ busiest international airport, it spans 17 square miles in Houston, ranking eighth globally. It holds the 12th spot in overall U.S. airport traffic and offers amenities such as an on-site hotel, inter-terminal train, diverse dining, bars, shops, lounges, health clubs, and conference centers.

Shanghai Pudong International (PVG) — Shanghai, China — 39.9 km2 (15.4 mi2)

Shanghai Pudong Airport, a major East Asian hub since 1999, serves Shanghai Airlines and China Eastern. With three terminals and five runways, it’s located 19 miles east of Shanghai, ranking as the world’s third busiest for cargo and passengers in China, with 74 million travelers annually. The airport offers lounges, art installations, beautiful architecture, restaurants, and high-end shops.

Cairo International (CAI) — Cairo, Egypt — 36.3 km2 (14 mi2)

Cairo International Airport, Egypt’s busiest hub since 1963, connects travelers seamlessly with three terminals and a Seasonal Flight Terminal. With four runways, it spans 14 square miles, ranking ninth globally. Nestled in Heliopolis, it serves as the primary gateway to Greater Cairo, hosting airlines like Nile Air, Egyptair, Air Cairo, and Air Arabia Egypt. Offering an on-site luxury hotel, an international food court, lounges, and shops, it prioritizes traveler comfort.

Suvarnabhumi International (BKK) — Bangkok, Thailand — 32.4 km2 (12.51 mi2)

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, the world’s 10th largest at 12 square miles, efficiently connects passengers and cargo with impressive architecture and modern amenities. Beyond transit, it features a thriving cargo air freight operation, an on-site hotel, captivating art, diverse shopping, and delectable restaurants.