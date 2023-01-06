Green Africa to operate double daily flights to Ilorin

Green Africa, Nigeria’s value airline, has announced that it is increasing daily flights to Kwara state, Nigeria’s “state of harmony”.

Starting from January 11th, 2023, the value carrier will have two daily return flights into Ilorin from Lagos and Abuja, respectively. With the additional capacity, customers will have the flexibility to travel in the morning or evening and a clear option for a day return trip.

Green Africa, with its flight affordability, currently operates over 120 weekly flights to eight destinations in Nigeria (Abuja, Benin, Akure, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Lagos & Ilorin), with plans to expand to more destinations in 2023.

Read also: Air Peace Incident: Ground Handling company commences investigation, suspends personnel

Obiukwu Mbanuzuo, Green Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Ilorin is a very important market for us, and we appreciate our customers for continuing to choose us as their preferred partner for their travel plans.” He continued: “This additional capacity from Lagos and Abuja into Ilorin will offer our customers more flexibility, while they continue to enjoy Green Africa’s affordable products and industry-leading on-time performance.”

Green Africa, which recorded the best on-time performance for five out of the past six months, won the “Corporate Governance Award” at the 2022 Aviators Africa Conference and Tower Awards Ceremony, organized by Aviators Africa. Customers can enjoy low fares by visiting greenafrica.com to book their next flights early.