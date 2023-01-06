Air Peace Incident: Ground Handling company commences investigation, suspends personnel

The management of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, (NAHCO) said it has commenced an investigation into NAHCO equipment which impacted an Air Peace Airbus A320 Aircraft, at the Lagos Airport, on Wednesday.

This is also as it disclosed that it has suspended its staff responsible for the incident.

“Air Peace is the biggest privately owned airline in Africa, and we are proud to have them as one of our prime clients. We share a very cordial relationship with the Airline, and we have been together all these years serving them diligently and professionally, since its inception.

“We have invited the relevant regulatory and security agencies to swing into action and especially investigate the subject of sabotage and take an independent look at the incident.

To enable proper and unhindered investigation, some senior operations officials have been suspended, while some others are being investigated,” a statement by Sola Obabori, group executive director, Business and Corporate Services, NAHCO.