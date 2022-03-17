Green Africa introduces special Easter fares from N25,500

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline has commenced a special ‘One Month of Easter’ offer with a starting fare of N25,500 only from March 17 to April 18, 2022, across selected routes.

The offer is applicable for travel dates between 17th March and 18th April 2022 allowing customers to book their tickets to meet loved ones for Easter and return to base after the celebrations with affordable flight fares.

According to Obiukwu Mbanuzuo – Chief Commercial Officer, Green Africa, “This offer is timely for our existing customers and new customers who have before now wondered how they will spend time with their loved ones considering the current realities.

Our commitment to make air travel affordable and accessible to many more people is what has inspired this special offer and we hope many Nigerians take advantage of this opportunity to have the Easter celebration they desire.”

The special Easter starting offer of N25,500 is applicable on the gSaver flight ticket which is recommended for customers who travel light or who would like to pay for luggage separately. The gClassic ticket which offers 15kg checked-in luggage starts at N29,500 while the gFlex ticket with 20kg checked-in luggage has a starting fare of N38,500 only across selected routes.