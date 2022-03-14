Aviation fuel scarcity: We may shutdown in 3 days – Airlines

Airlines Operators in Nigeria said they have only three days left to shut down their operations over the skyrocketing cost and acute scarcity of aviation fuel which is selling over N600 per litre.

Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of Airpeace said this while speaking for airline operators before the House Committee investigating the scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel, insisting that they can no longer afford the product.

Onyema who demanded that airline operators should be given a licence to import aviation fuel said if they must continue flying, an average Nigerian will spend N120, 000 for an economy ticket.

Read also: Businesses relying on airlines squeezed over aviation fuel scarcity

In their presentation, the oil markers said the high dollar rate was responsible for the high cost of the fuel, refusing to tell lawmakers the landing cost which caused a commotion.

Mele Kyari the Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited said currently, there were 19 oil companies with 88 million litres of aviation fuel in the country.

The oil marketers, airline operators, NNPC and Nigeria Downstream and Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA) were conferring to come out with a resolution at the time of this report.

Details later