Green Africa appoints Kayode Ajiboye as Co-chair of Safety Review Board

Green Africa, value carrier based in Lagos, Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Kayode Isiaka Ajiboye as the co-chair of its Safety Review Board.

He will assume his role on the 1st of July 2023.

Currently chaired by Bart Roberts, the Safety Review Board plays a pivotal role in Green Africa’s commitment to safety and operational excellence.

The Safety Review Board provides additional independent oversight of Green Africa’s operations to ensure consistent adherence to the highest safety and operational standards.

The Safety Review Board reports directly to the Company’s Board of Directors. Engr. Ajiboye will be teaming up with Bart Roberts as Co-Chairs to provide senior leadership.

Ajiboye is one of the most senior leaders in the Nigerian aviation industry with over 36 years of service at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Prior to his retirement from the NCAA this year, he served as the immediate past Director of Airworthiness Standards and Chairman of Flight Standards Group.

Before his appointment as Director in 2020, he was for several years also the ICAO USOAP National Continuous Monitoring Coordinator for Nigeria.

Babawande Afolabi, founder and CEO of Green Africa, said, “We are truly delighted to welcome Ajiboye as co-chair of our Safety Review Board. As a regulator and overall industry leader, his experience and perspectives will help ensure that Green Africa continues to go above and beyond the minimum regulatory requirements when it comes to safety and operational excellence.”

Ajiboye, reacting to his appointment noted, “I am honoured to join Green Africa as the co-chair of the Safety Review Board. I look forward to collaborating with Capt. Bart Roberts as independent senior champions of safety especially as Green Africa prepares for its next phase of growth.”