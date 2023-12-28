Fun facts about Singapore Changi Airport, voted ‘World’s Best Airport’

Expectedly, Singapore Changi Airport, a spectacle for the eyes to behold, was once again awarded the best airport in the world for 2023 by the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023, known as “the Oscars of the aviation industry.”

Accompanying Singapore Changi Airport on the podium are Hamad International Airport, Doha, and Tokyo Haneda Airport, which came in second and third, respectively.

What strikes it out for Singapore Changi Airport?

Singapore Changi Airport, commonly known as Changi Airport, is a major international airport situated in Changi, Singapore, a former British colony. The airport is regarded as one of the largest transportation hubs in not only Southeast Asia but the entire continent of Asia.

Also regarded as one of the world’s cleanest airports, it is home to more than 100 airlines, with nonstop or direct flights to destinations in Asia, Oceania, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Among the world-class airlines that have taken this island country as home are BOC Aviation, Jetstar Asia Airways, and Singapore Airlines.

An attraction of the airport is its amazing shopping mall, which welcomes shoppers and dinners from all over the world.

According to visitsingapore.com magazine, “the airport comprises four terminals and Jewel Changi, a ten-storey lifestyle hub that seamlessly links to Terminals 1, 2, and 3 and fuses artistry, architecture, and nature into a single structure.

“Whether you’re in Singapore for a layover or spending a week in our tropical paradise, Changi Airport is bound to enchant the moment you land. Here’s a small sample of what you’ll experience.

“Much like Singapore—which is globally renowned as a ‘City in A Garden’—Changi Airport is home to green spaces and verdant gardens for travellers looking to unwind and stretch their legs after a long flight.

“To witness the most spectacular of these spaces, take a stroll over to Jewel Changi and marvel at the HSBC Rain Vortex, a 40-metre-high indoor waterfall flanked on all sides by tropical plants and over 2,000 trees.”

Changi Airport boasts various charming attractions across its terminals, catering to different interests. From the Butterfly Garden, Sunflower Garden, and Cactus Garden, which showcase diverse plant species, to the Emergence Enclosure for observing butterfly transformations, nature enthusiasts have plenty to explore.

Each terminal offers family-friendly activities like indoor playgrounds, slides, and family zones.

Teenagers can enjoy gaming at the Entertainment Corner in Terminal 4 or catch a movie in the airport’s cinemas.

For a larger family experience, the Canopy Park in Jewel features various attractions like garden mazes and mist-filled play areas, perfect for a fun family outing.

The airport offers a wide array of amenities like gardens, lounges, cinemas, hotels, spas, shopping, dining options, and even a butterfly garden.

The airport has become the gold standard for efficiency and cleanliness, as it provides smooth transit services, including automated check-in kiosks, luggage handling, and immigration clearance.

One mind-blowing experience from visitors is that Changi Airport is always looking for ways to enhance passenger experience through innovative technology and design, setting the benchmark for airports worldwide.

Another unforgettable achievement is its COVID-19 response. The management has successfully implemented stringent safety measures and health protocols to ensure the safety of passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic and even up to date.