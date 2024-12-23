Flight delays making passengers unruly, violent – MMA2

MMA2, Lagos.

..threatens legal actions

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), has stated that there has been recent incidents of unruly and violent behaviour by air passengers as a result of flight delays and cancellations.

In a statement by BASL, the action is unacceptable and go against the standards of conduct expected within its facility.

“While we understand the frustration that can arise from flight cancellations and delays, we urge passengers to address their concerns through appropriate channels, as outlined in Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs). These regulations clearly define the rights and responsibilities of passengers as well as the obligations of airlines, travel agents, and tour operators.

Read also: Yuletide: MMA2 prioritises safety, seamless travel experience

“BASL has a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of unruly or violent behaviour. Such actions will result in immediate legal action, prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, and potential inclusion on no-fly lists. We remain committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all passengers, staff, and stakeholders,” the terminal operator stated.

In its statement, the management appealed to passengers to cooperate with airport personnel and exercise patience at all times. Reports of inappropriate behaviour should be directed to our security personnel for prompt attention. Let us work together to maintain a secure, respectful, and peaceful environment for everyone, especially during this yuletide season.

Temi Bamgbose Temi Bamgbose is a new-generation media professional who has an intimate understanding of new and emerging media communications elements. He possesses a degree in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development from the University of Ibadan. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and a Journalism Diploma from the London School of Journalism. His career as a multimedia journalist saw him working with several online news platforms including The Punch -- the most widely read Nigerian newspaper -- where he won, along with his team of two, the 2017 season of the Global Editors Network NAN Editors Lab innovation competition. Temi has also worked with a number of public relations agencies. He also worked extensively on communications accounts of multinational brands. He is a wildlife conservation enthusiast.

