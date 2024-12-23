Flight delays making passengers unruly, violent – MMA2

..threatens legal actions
Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), has stated that there has been recent incidents of unruly and violent behaviour by air passengers as a result of flight delays and cancellations.
In a statement by BASL, the action is unacceptable and go against the standards of conduct expected within its facility.
“While we understand the frustration that can arise from flight cancellations and delays, we urge passengers to address their concerns through appropriate channels, as outlined in Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs). These regulations clearly define the rights and responsibilities of passengers as well as the obligations of airlines, travel agents, and tour operators.
Read also: Yuletide: MMA2 prioritises safety, seamless travel experience
“BASL has a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of unruly or violent behaviour. Such actions will result in immediate legal action, prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, and potential inclusion on no-fly lists. We remain committed to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all passengers, staff, and stakeholders,” the terminal operator stated.
In its statement, the management appealed to passengers to cooperate with airport personnel and exercise patience at all times. Reports of inappropriate behaviour should be directed to our security personnel for prompt attention. Let us work together to maintain a secure, respectful, and peaceful environment for everyone, especially during this yuletide season.
Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to dateOpen In Whatsapp