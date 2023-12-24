Flight delaying airlines must provide refreshments — NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has mandated airlines to provide refreshments and other alternative measures in line with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19- when there are flight delays and cancellations.

In a statement signed by Michael Achimugu, Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, he stated that the NCAA is aware of flight disruptions which have inconvenienced air passengers in the last couple of days and empathizes with all affected passengers for the inconveniences these disruptions may have caused.

Achimugu said NCAA has mandated all airlines to provide timely flight disruption information to passengers to enable them make informed decisions concerning their travels.

“NCAA is monitoring all operations and our Consumer Protection Officers are on ground to monitor passenger handling procedures to ensure that airlines mitigate the inconveniences to passengers and provide care, refreshments and other alternative measures in line with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19,” Achimugu said.