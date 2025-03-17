There are five things that often delay passenger movement at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Below is an explanation as to how they pose roadblocks to passengers at the Lagos airport.

Number of luggage checks

Airports across the world are increasingly using technology like real-time tracking, RFID tags and automation to improve luggage handling and security, leading to smoother and more efficient processes for passengers and staff. Over 80 percent of airports have introduced self-bag drop technology, allowing passengers to drop off their luggage independently, thereby minimising queues.

In developed countries, luggage is screened just once and then passengers are cleared to travel. However, at the Lagos airport, the screening points are up to three, making travel experience tough.

“I always wonder why my luggage get screened about three times each time I pass through the Lagos airport. What happened to the initial screening machines? Why are people always subjected to multiple checks? This can be troubling,” Kelechi Udo, a regular traveler, told BusinessDay.

Long walk from car park to terminal

It takes passengers about 15 to 25 minutes to walk with their luggage from the car park to the terminal to catch their flights. “I have been to several countries and haven’t seen an airport environment where you take such a long walk to the airport terminal. This alone is discouraging,” Olamide Ohunayo, aviation analyst, told BusinessDay.

After taking a long walk into the terminal, travellers are often exhausted and yet are faced with more hurdles to pass through at the airport.

Inadequate airline staff

The passenger queue towards airline checking points at the Lagos airport is often long. Airlines are short-staffed at check-in desks at the Lagos airport.

Average duration of time for this queue is between 20 and 50 minutes, depending on the number of people on the queue.

Bribery & corruption

There have been several reports of how airport officials, security agents, immigration officials and airline staff try to extort money from travellers. This is another major cause of delays at the Lagos airport. In recent times, passengers who do not have cash to give these agents are often directed to POS agents at the airport to obtain cash. There is also the problem of constant begging at the airport.

Chijioke Nnamani, a passenger who travelled to Senegal recently, told BusinessDay that the begging attitude of officials at Lagos international airport has continued to worsen. According to Nnamani, his documents were complete and there was no need for immigration officials to keep him longer than necessary.

“The immigration staff had asked me to give them money. Unfortunately, I did not have money on me. I told them ‘maybe next time.’”

Nnamani said he was surprised when he was shown a POS agent to get cash.

He said he felt so harassed that he reluctantly withdrew N4, 000 from the POS agent to give to the immigration officials.

“All those guys lingering around obviously have the incentive to make sure there are no signs whatsoever. There is no space anywhere. Security is also bribed to allow people who are not officials in,” MisterDavid with X handle @itsmisterdavid said, while sharing his experience at Lagos airport.

Unfriendly airport environment

The airport environment, especially the old international terminal, is often seen as unfriendly. Passengers have to alight at the road leading to the airport, with no walkway to the airport. They have to walk back down the same road to avoid other cars dropping off passengers.

There are two security gates for every single passenger at the old terminal where security agents carry out bag scans.

There is someone always yelling at passengers to keep the walkway free. If passengers’ luggage is slightly overweight and they have to remove an item, they would be back to the queue’s end.

—

Share