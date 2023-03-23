FG to boost security across airports with facial recognition cameras

Clem Agba, the minister of State, Budget and National Planning, on Tuesday, said the federal government would commence the installation of facial recognition technology at major airports in the country.

Speaking when he hosted Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria and a team from NEC Corporation of Japan in his office, the minister added that the airports would soon be operating automatic security measures that would incorporate the use of facial recognition solution to improve security around the airports and easily detect impostors.

Agba explained that the technology would be deployed to airports through grant agreements between the federal government and the Japanese Government, with a focus on Lagos and Abuja international airports in the pilot phase before the project would be extended to Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kano Airport.

He said as part of pre-requisites for the processing of the facial recognition system, he would be leading the ambassador and the team on a site survey visit to Lagos and Abuja Airports for necessary assessments.

The minister said, “I am happy that the series of meetings, which began in January this year in Tokyo on this project, aimed at recognising faces of persons who pass through our international airports has started to yield results.

“This, we believe, would further strengthen the security of our people and the country as a whole. This project was conceived in view of several security concerns among Nigerians and the need to nip these growing concerns in the bud.”

The minister expressed his readiness and determination to leave a worthy legacy that would be inherited by the next administration in the area of a more secured country.

He also pleaded for the understanding and cooperation of all relevant stakeholders that would make the proposal a reality, assuring that facial recognition had proven to be effective globally, in securing airports.