FG says only 4 International Flights, 1280 passengers permitted Into Nigeria as evacuation ends August 25

National Chairman of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, Sani Aliyu, has said that only four evacuation flights and a maximum of 1280 passengers would be permitted into Nigeria on daily basis as federal government winds up air lifting of stranded citizens abroad.

Aliyu who disclosed this at a virtual Stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday explained that each Flight would carry a maximum of 320 passengers.

According to him, all evcuation flights would end August 25, 2020 to enable the airport authorities prepare adequately for International flight resumption on the 29th of this month.

Speaking on the Protocols for the first phase of the international flight resumption, Aliyu noted that passengers’ passports will not be withheld at the airport upon arrival but there will be a repeat of test 7 days on arrival into Nigeria. He said the International Flight resumption was to get the economy running.

This was as the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Musa Nuhu, warned that airline operators who do not comply with the Aviation regulations and requirements for international flight will be forced to stop operations.

He added that unless the sector is fully prepared, international flights may not necessarily resume on August 29 as scheduled .