FG reinstates Emirates winter schedule

The federal government of Nigeria has approved the re-instatement of Emirates Airlines’ Winter Schedule with immediate effect just as Air Peace has been given the nod to also operate the UAE route under terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between both nations.

This is following the review and acceptance by the Nigerian government of the Safety Decision released by United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), this means Air Peace and Emirates Airlines are liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between both countries.

A statement signed by the Director General NCAA, Musa Nuhu read: “Following the review and acceptance of the “Safety Decision 2021-02 issue 24”as released by United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) by the Federal Government, the Honourable Minister of Aviation has approved the re-instatement of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule with immediate effect. All parties have been informed accordingly.

“Consequently, Air peace and Emirates Airlines are free to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries. All parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Travel Protocols of both countries.

“We wish to re-assure the traveling public that the Federal Government would continue to ensure the provision of air services while protecting national interests at all times.”