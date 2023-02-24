FG orders implementation of new US visa validity policy

The Federal Government has ordered that the full implementation of a new visa reciprocity policy for citizens of the United States of America with effect from March 1, 2023.

Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, said the directive was issued following approval for the implementation of the new Bilateral Consular Policy Agreements between the two governments.

According to Aregbesola, the policy among other things seeks to promote tourism and boost cultural exchange and business between both nations.

President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020 launched the new Nigeria Visa Policy.

According to a statement by Sola Fasure, Aregbesola’s media adviser, on Friday, the minister disclosed the agreements among others include the reciprocity of five-year tourist visa validity for American Citizens pursuant to Section 30 of the Immigration Act, 2015; extension of visa validity to three years for diplomats and government officials between the citizens of Nigeria and the United States of America.

Fasure noted that the Minister of Interior had directed the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to start the implementation of the policy from March 1, 2023.

“As part of the Bilateral Agreement, the United States of America will implement a similar policy for Nigerians wishing to travel on tourist visas to the United States and for our diplomats and officials visiting the country. The United State will thus extend tourist visa validity for Nigerian citizens to five years,” the statement added.

On the elections, he announced that movement across national borders had been restricted.