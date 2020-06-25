FG evacuates 167 Nigerians from South Africa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said that the Federal Government has evacuated 167 Nigerians from South Africa.

In a tweet on his official twitter handle, the Minister said that the evacuees had already departed the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before proceeding to Lagos.

The tweet reads: “@flyairpeace conveying 167 Nigerians just departed O.R. Tambo International Airport Johannesburg, South Africa for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers.”