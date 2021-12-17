FAAN suspends airfield staff over near aircraft collision with moving vehicle

Following an averted near incident involving a Max Air aircraft from Abuja, which landed on Lagos runway 18L, and a maintenance vehicle belonging to the Civil Department of the Authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended the airfield officer on duty at the time of the incident.

Investigations show that an auto electrician test running a maintenance vehicle after repairs came face to face with a B737 aircraft belonging to Max Air which was taxiing for take-off at a huge speed.

The aircraft and vehicle both faced each other and what would have been a collision was merely averted.

The Authority said it has also commenced full scale investigation into the incident, with a view to preventing future re- occurrence of such incidents.