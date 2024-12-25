FAAN, CIAPS partner to empower journalists, staff with workshop 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) recently launched a one-day workshop for its public relations staff and journalists to enhance their understanding of the agency’s ongoing efforts to reposition Nigerian airports.

The workshop tagged: ‘Reporting Aviation and Airports’ held at the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies, (CIAPS), in Lagos, aimed to empower both the FAAN staff and journalists with the knowledge and tools needed to report on aviation and airport-related issues effectively.

Declaring the workshop opened, Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, FAAN, represented by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, emphasized the importance of education and continuous personal development, stating that without them, leaders would be stuck and stagnant.

“Education is the fuel that drives every leader, when you talk about leadership education is one of the key factors that propel every leader to the next level”.

Speaking at the event, Mike Omeri, Former Director-General of, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), noted that while experience is invaluable, it must be complemented by ongoing training to ensure optimal performance.

He highlighted the visionary leadership of FAAN’s Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, who has initiated several transformative programs to modernize Nigerian airports.

“The essence of this is to help us immerse in what FAAN is doing at the moment to reposition the airports in Nigeria, to also look at other areas of reporting aviation and the airports particularly, because our country is desirous of transiting from an otherwise critical stage, we have been in one place for a long time, We needed to move forward, So, we have a visionary who is in charge of FAAN”.

Facilitators covered four critical topics, including airport operations and management: Stakeholders and Responsibilities, Aviation incident Reporting: Sensationalism and Responsibilities, Legal Perspectives in Aviation Reporting, and Media and Partnerships.

Over 60 participants including aviation reporters and FAAN staff attended the workshop.

