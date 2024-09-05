Ethiopian Airlines’ STEM initiative marks another year of triumph

Ethiopian Airlines, alongside Boeing and Think Young, are strengthening their commitment to STEM education for Ethiopian and this year, 28 high school students in grade 11, with a 50 percent female participation, successfully completed the second edition of the STEM School program, designed to equip them with critical skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The program, which spans three years, targets underserved youth from various regions across Ethiopia, fostering their academic growth and interest in higher education.

The selection process, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, ensures that the most promising students are given the opportunity to excel.

“By investing in the education of our youth, we are investing in the future of Ethiopia,” stated Mesfin Tasew, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines.

“This program empowers the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers by providing them with the essential skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. We are proud to witness the growth and accomplishments of these bright young minds and are confident they will contribute significantly to Ethiopia’s future.” Kuljit Ghata-Aura,

President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa and Central Asia, commented: “The STEM School’s meticulously designed training program delivers a life-changing experience for students.

It combines Boeing’s global expertise in aerospace, Ethiopian Airlines’ legacy as Africa’s leading carrier, and Think Young’s innovative approach to education.

The program helps feed the talent pipeline supporting Ethiopia’s booming aviation sector and the broader economy. We are excited to see how these young minds will shape the future of aviation in Africa”. Delila Kidanu, Director of ThinkYoung Africa, said.