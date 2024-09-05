Nigerian-born Delta Airlines’ director champions innovation

Julian Anugom, born and raised in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, has taken an innovative role in the aviation industry. As the Director of the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Platform at Delta Air Lines, Anugom’s journey is an inspiring tale of passion, innovation and dedication.

Before joining Delta, Anugom co-founded Connected Assurance, a consulting company, with two partners. Their expertise in connectivity solutions led them to do consultation work for the airline for about three months.

“One thing I observed during that period was how much Delta cares for its people and customers. It cannot be overstated how much Delta cares,” Anugom shared.

He was equally impressed by Delta’s customer-centric approach through their initiatives like fast, free Wi-Fi by T-Mobile and the airline’s commitment to innovation.

“Coming from the vendor side, before joining Delta, I would work with other airlines and would always hear the line, ‘My aircraft is not a test bed.’ However, Delta actually loaned our team one of their Bombardier CRJ200 to test satellite internet connectivity back in 2021.”

As the Director of IFEC Platform, Anugom leads the development and enhancement of Delta’s in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems while solving complex problems. His team has achieved remarkable milestones, including the development and launch of Delta Sync Wi-Fi and Delta Sync seatback.

Delta Sync – a connectivity system that gives Delta SkyMiles members free internet access onboard — is currently live on about 700 aircraft; while Delta Sync seatback – a product that delivers a personalized experience to customers similar to a living room Smart TV — is currently live on over 330 aircraft.

Anugom’s team is developing a new internet system for the regional aircraft, launching early next year. The new internet system is expected to be rolled out to over 400 Delta regional aircraft.