Ethiopian Airlines retains position as Africa’s top airline

Ethiopian Airlines Group, has retained its position as ‘The Best Airline in Africa’ title at the SKYTRAX 2023 World Airline Awards during the Paris Air Show recently held in France, Paris.

It is the sixth time in a row that Ethiopian Airlines has been recognized as the Best Airline in Africa at the SKYTRAX World Airline Awards.

Sending his congratulatory message on the award, Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO said: “We are truly pleased by the top award that we received today at the admired World Airline Awards. Crowned with Skytrax’s prestigious awards for several years in a row is a testimony of our consistency and commitment in delivering high quality services.”

“We are very proud of the strong vote of confidence of our valued customers, and I would like to thank them and reaffirm that we will continue exceeding their expectations. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely appreciate the hardworking Ethiopian Airlines’ families who strive round the clock to keep the engines of our success running.” Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said.

“Ethiopian Airlines wins this top award as Africa’s favourite carrier for a sixth successive year and this level of consistency is a fabulous achievement for all the Ethiopian Airlines management and frontline staff,” Plaisted added.

The World Airline Awards, referred to by media around the world as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry’ are wholly independent and impartial, introduced in 1999 to provide a customer satisfaction study that was truly global.

Travellers across the world vote in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners.

Over 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022/2023 survey with more than 20 million eligible entries counted in the results.

More than 325 airlines are featured in the final Award results. It is to be recalled that Ethiopian amasses a plethora of awards including but not limited to: ‘The Best Airlines in Africa’ from SKYTRAX World Airline Awards for the last several years in a row; ‘Sustainable Cargo Airline of the Year -Africa’ at the 2023 Freight Week Sustainability Awards; ‘Outstanding Food Services by a Carrier’ at the 2023 PAX International Readership Awards; and ‘Best Overall in Africa Award’ at the 2023 APEX Passenger Choice Awards.