ESUT plans to introduce aviation courses with Eastwing Aviation School

Determined to grow the aviation sector in the Southeast region of Nigeria by introducing aviation-related courses as part of its offerings, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) is presently perfecting plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Eastwing Aviation Training School in Emene, Enugu State.

Ahead of the agreement signing, the representatives from the school inspected the Training School to have a robust understanding of the facilities in the school before propelling the aviation course and granting admission to students.

Speaking during the inspection in Enugu recently, Christopher Edeh, proprietor/CEO of Eastwing Aviation Training School, said the school specialised in training Engineers, cabin crew, and flight dispatch among others.

Edeh said that about 200 people from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have done one or two courses at the school, adding that the school also trained more than 300 personnel for the Anambra State Airport.

“We are training people to be licensed aircraft engineers by the Aviation regulatory authorities. We ensure they are qualified and meet the regulatory requirements. We have been organising the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) part 66 exams with Air Service Training in Perth Scotland, UK for five years now,” he said.

According to him, training in aviation is very strict such that the pass mark is 75 percent while anything below indicates a fail.

On why the school was established in Enugu state amid calls to take it to Lagos, Edeh said the reason was to empower the youth from the south-eastern part of the country by giving them a chance to thrive in the aviation sector.

Edeh said that plans are underway to impact more lives outside the Aviation Institute, which was why he registered the Eastwing Youth Foundation.

Decrying the rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria encouraged by the inability of their parents to pay their school fees, he said the foundation plans to visit primary and secondary schools to assist students.

He further said that the idea was to bridge the manpower supply gap for the aviation sector because only a few of them from the Air Force and others were trained as pilots or Engineers.

On his part, Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, vice chancellor of ESUT, expressed readiness to partner with Eastwing Aviation School.

“One of the best things happening to ESUT now is trying to establish synergy or link with other institutions. When the Eastwing team came to my office two months ago or thereabouts, it was like a miracle. I didn’t know they had done some homework before coming,” the VC, who was represented by Gordian Mbah, the dean of Engineering, explained.

Mbah described it as an opportunity to move Enugu State University further.

He was also confident about the growth of the Southeast henceforth, pledging alongside his team to put his best foot forward to ensure the programme excels.

“We will take this message to the Vice Chancellor and the management that something bigger than what we have been envisaging will begin to happen. The two institutions can ensure that a remarkable outcome is felt,” Mbah said.