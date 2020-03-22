Emirates announced on Sunday (Mar 22) that it will “temporarily suspend” all its passenger operations from Wednesday in light of the Coronavirus outbreak that has forced countries to close their borders.

The deadly coronavirus has caused the world to go “into quarantine”, affecting business for the airline, the chairman and CEO of the Emirates Group Sheikh Ahmed Saeed Al Maktoum said.

“Until January 2020, the Emirates Group was doing well against our current financial year targets. But COVID-19 has brought all that to a sudden and painful halt over the past six weeks,” he added.

“As a global network airline, we find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders, and travel confidence returns.

“We continue to watch the situation closely, and as soon as things allow, we will reinstate our services.”

Cargo flights remain busy and will operate as normal, he said.