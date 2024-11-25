DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuanaia, killing one, injuring two

A DHL cargo plane flying from Germany to Lithuania crashed early Monday near the airport of the capital Vilnius killing one person, injuring two others, firefighters said.

“The plane was due to land at Vilnius airport and crashed a few kilometres away,” Renatas Pozela, the head of the firefighting and emergency services unit said, adding that one person in the four-member crew died.

The plane crashed into a residential building near the airport, while attempting to land and luckily none of the residents died as confirmed by the police.

The DHL Flight 18D, operated by Spanish carrier Swiftair, was flying from Leipzig to Vilnius.

DHL has confirmed the involvement of the cargo plane which was operated by their partners swiftAir in the crash.

The German logistics company DHL said Monday a cargo aircraft operated by its partner SwiftAir had made an “emergency landing” in Lithuania, where local authorities reported one person killed in a crash.

“We can confirm that today, at approximately 4:30 am CET, a Swiftair aircraft, operated by a service partner on behalf of DHL, performed an emergency landing about one kilometre from VNO Airport (Vilnius, Lithuania) while en route from LEJ Airport (Leipzig, Germany) to VNO Airport,” it said in a statement.

