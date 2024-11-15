Esther Longe, plane crash survivor, transformative change advocate, is 40 today

Esther Longe (PhD) is a plane crash survivor, transformative leader, and advocate of purpose-driven change. Her life’s mission centers on helping individuals connect with God, unlock their unique potential, and break free from the limits of past traumas and beliefs. Following a near-death experience in 2006 and profound revelations in her walk with God, she’s dedicated to empowering voices in business, ministry, and governance.

Esther is the founder and lead coach of the Unicorn Programme, where she guides individuals to embrace their God-given uniqueness and shine in all areas of life. Through initiatives like ‘God in Real Life Outreach, Broken, the 7000 Movement, and Adullam Fellowship, she nurtures leaders to uphold integrity and kingdom values in their spheres.

With a strong foundation in marketing and extensive experience with global brands, Esther brings both spiritual and strategic insight into her work. Married to Otoiguanmu “Oti” Longe, with whom she serves joyfully in ministry, she is a devoted wife and mother of two.

Esther holds a BSc. degree in Mass Communication, a Masters in Marketing and a Masters in Research, as well as a Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Bath, UK, and has been featured across media outlets like NTA, Channels Television and BusinessDay.

Can you share more about your experience as a plane crash survivor and how it influenced your life and work?

In October 2006, I survived a plane crash—an event that felt nothing short of miraculous but left me struggling with survivor’s guilt. I share the full details of this life-changing experience in my book ‘God’s Own Unicorn: From Surviving a Plane Crash to Thriving in Intimacy with God and How You Can Too.’ This experience has fuelled my determination to live boldly, leaving a lasting legacy and making the most of this second chance at life.

How did your near-death experience in 2006 shape your view of purpose and potential?

I came to realise that tomorrow is not guaranteed. We often put off our life’s purpose, waiting for a more convenient time. However, after my experience, I understood the importance of living with urgency. I now strive to give my all, pouring out every gift and talent, with the goal of dying empty—having fully lived out the calling and assignments I have been given by God.

What inspired you to create the Unicorn Programme, and what do you hope participants gain from it?

In my journey, I realised that many accomplished women, despite leading successfully in their fields, were still grappling with self-doubt and internalised beliefs that told them to shrink back rather than fully embrace the fullness of who God made them to be. They felt a pull toward something greater but were held back by fears of being “too much” or stepping outside the lines.

With God’s guidance, I crafted a transformative curriculum that leads women on a journey to break free from these limiting beliefs. This programme empowers them to let go of what’s holding them back, embrace their unique gifts, and step boldly into their God-given purpose. It’s a journey of healing, clarity, and truly shining the light they were designed to carry into the world.

In October 2006, I survived a plane crash—an event that felt nothing short of miraculous but left me struggling with survivor’s guilt

How do you integrate your marketing expertise with your advocacy for purpose-driven change?

There are countless ways my experiences have enhanced my work, but one stands out. My PhD research focuses on the value of social relationships in business-to-business contexts. I’ve found that my ability to cultivate genuine, cordial relationships has significantly propelled my advocacy work. While people may support a worthy cause out of principle, they become true champions of it when they have a personal connection. Building rapport turns supporters into allies, making them more invested in the mission beyond just its merits.

Can you discuss the role of integrity and kingdom values in leadership that you promote through your initiatives?

Integrity is the foundation of transformative leadership. People must trust your word and vouch for your character. While charisma can open doors, it is integrity that sustains leadership. As a Christian, I am called to represent Christ by shifting focus from personal blessings to collective responsibility. This means driving positive change across all areas where I have influence, encouraging a culture of accountability and service.

In your experience, what are some common barriers people face in unlocking their unique potential?

The mind is the greatest barrier to unlocking one’s full potential. While challenges such as background, education, and finances can be overcome, a mind limited by narrow beliefs and perceptions will restrict growth. True transformation begins by shifting the mindset—only then can a person tap into their unique gifts and fully realize their potential. Therefore, the most important battle is not external but internal: winning the battle for your mind is key to breaking free from limitations and achieving success.

Tell us about your book and what to expect, what you hope it achieves, including where it can be purchased

My new book, ‘God’s Own Unicorn: From Surviving a Plane Crash to Thriving in Intimacy with God and How You Can Too,’ tells the story of my survival after a plane crash, the struggles with survivor’s guilt, and my journey toward deeper intimacy with God. It offers a roadmap for those grappling with ‘why’ questions for God and seeking emotional healing. I believe that as people read it, it will birth another level of hope in them, ignite fulfillment of purpose and guide them to know how their life can turn out to be if they can completely trust God and appreciate their journey in life. Everything happens for a reason and there is nothing that happens to man that God is not aware of. Most of the things you think you can never do or accomplish are just a faith away. The book is available on Amazon, Selar, and at Roving Heights bookstore.

What advice would you give to someone looking to nurture their leadership skills while maintaining their values?

Seek out mentors and teachers who exemplify the qualities you aspire to cultivate in your own leadership journey. While experience is often said to be the best teacher, it doesn’t have to be your own. Learn from those who have walked the path before you and can provide guidance, wisdom, and insights that accelerate your growth.

Elaborate on the initiatives like Broken, the 7000 Movement, and Adullam Fellowship, and the impact they are having on individuals and communities?

“Broken” is a ministry dedicated to restoring individuals to emotional well-being while fostering a deeper connection with God. “Adullam Fellowship” is a virtual monthly gathering for those seeking to thrive as both kings and priests in the marketplace, offering wisdom and guidance for success. “The 7000 Movement” advocates for a society built on justice, integrity, and righteousness, inspiring and connecting individuals who are passionate about creating a nation founded on these values.

How do you see the intersection of business, ministry, and governance playing a role in community transformation?

These three sectors create the essential foundation for driving social reform: businesses provide the financial resources, government offers the necessary infrastructure, and ministry brings the influence to inspire change. Together, they form a powerful trifecta for societal transformation.

What practices do you find helpful for maintaining personal well-being in the midst of your various responsibilities?

My family plays a vital role in helping me stay grounded and reminding me of my primary ministry. When work becomes overwhelming, I carve out time for quick, rejuvenating moments—like having 15-minute dance-offs with my kids or playing ludo with my husband. These small but meaningful practices help me de-stress and maintain balance, especially when the weight of my many responsibilities feels too heavy.

What are your future goals for your outreach programmes and leadership initiatives?

My goal is to continue building a legacy that transcends my lifetime, one that will impact and transform thousands of leaders both locally and globally. By empowering others with wisdom, faith, and practical tools, I aim to create a ripple effect of positive change that will shape generations to come. Through my work, I hope to leave an enduring mark on the lives of those who carry forward the principles of leadership, integrity, and purpose in their own spheres of influence.

What has been the most rewarding part of your journey in helping others to find their purpose?

The most fulfilling aspect of my journey is witnessing the transformation in people’s hearts when they gain clarity, adopt a fresh perspective, and courageously step into their purpose. This newfound light cannot be faked or hidden; it represents a profound shift that reshapes their lives and impacts those around them. This shift is the core of my mission—it’s the reason I do the work I do.

What does turning 40 mean to you? What are you grateful for and what are you looking forward to?

Turning 40 initially brought some apprehension as it felt like such a significant milestone. However, today, I am filled with gratitude. This girl who should have lost her life at 21 now celebrates not only her 40th birthday but also all the accomplishments and blessings God has allowed her to experience along the way.

Concluding words

Life will get better if you believe. No matter what is going on around you, if negative, understand that it is an opportunity for you to rise above it and see the possibilities within. If positive, be grateful, it could have been the other way around. No matter what that challenge is, always see it as another opportunity for God to show-off through the results He will bring for you from that situation. Also, please, be result driven and focus on your goals. Do not let anyone discourage you into thinking your goals are not valid. Never second-guess yourself. It is okay to check your track and if you identify that you have missed it, quickly align yourself, get back up again and keep pushing. There isn’t anyone who isn’t born with a particular gift that is peculiar to them. Find it and use it efficiently. In doing so, you will not only find fulfillment, but direction for what lies ahead. You are greatness personified and I celebrate your success ahead. Go and shine, you were made for this.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

Share